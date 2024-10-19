Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0847 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $84.63 million and $8.58 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00041311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

