Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,277 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Arch Resources worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Price Performance

NYSE ARCH opened at $141.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.52. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.44 and a 12-month high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.