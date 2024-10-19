Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) PT Lowered to $8.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 54.21 and a current ratio of 54.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $49,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,278.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 400.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,768 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 251,280 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 36.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 59,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

