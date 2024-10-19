Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management makes up 1.4% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,021,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,495. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

