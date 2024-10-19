Analyzing Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Civista Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus price target of $50.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.55%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Enterprise Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $151.19 million 1.90 $42.96 million $2.33 7.86 Enterprise Financial Services $531.97 million 3.74 $194.06 million $4.67 11.37

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Civista Bancshares pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 14.48% 9.24% 0.86% Enterprise Financial Services 19.61% 10.95% 1.24%

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Civista Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit. The company also holds and manages securities portfolio; leases general equipment; and provides captive insurance products. It operates in North Central, West Central, South Western Ohio, South Eastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, small business administration, agricultural, consumer, and other loan products. In addition, it offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services; life insurance premium and sponsor finance; tax credit related lending; other deposit accounts, such as community associations, property management, third party escrow, and trust services; treasury management product and services; customized solutions and products; cash management; fiduciary, investment management, and financial advisory services; and customer hedging products, including international banking, card services, and tax credit businesses. Further, the company provides online, device applications, text, and voice banking; remote deposit capture; internet banking, mobile banking, cash management, positive pay services, fraud detection and prevention, automated payables, check image, and statement and document imaging; and controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

