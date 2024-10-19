Analysts Set Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Target Price at $19.00

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after buying an additional 324,207 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSFE opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -103.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $439.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

