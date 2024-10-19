Analysts Set Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Target Price at $19.00

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFEGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after buying an additional 324,207 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSFE opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -103.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $439.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

