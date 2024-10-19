Analysts Set NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Target Price at $33.80

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NAMS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 217,902 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,015,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 869,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 202,250 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,920,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,018,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NAMS stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $26.35.
NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
