Analysts Set NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Target Price at $33.80

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAMS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewAmsterdam Pharma

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 217,902 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,015,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 869,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 202,250 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,920,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,018,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.