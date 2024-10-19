Analysts Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Target Price at C$14.60

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

In other news, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total value of C$61,411.71. In related news, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$61,411.71. Also, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$156,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,163 shares of company stock worth $273,407. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

K opened at C$14.64 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$6.46 and a one year high of C$14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 1.0071259 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

