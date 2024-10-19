Analysts’ Downgrades for October 18th (AGO, AMX, FC, GFI, GPK, LAKE, MBCN, TATT, VFC, WBS)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, October 18th:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VF (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

