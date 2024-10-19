Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.25. 173,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,920,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 94,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

