AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.08 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 501,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 799,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

Several analysts have commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

