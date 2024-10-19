American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Raised by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 129,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $78.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

