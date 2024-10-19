American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,936 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Express by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Express by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,940,000 after buying an additional 195,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,129,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $485,525,000 after acquiring an additional 387,166 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,709,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Express by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,798,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $408,494,000 after acquiring an additional 224,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $226.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

American Express Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of AXP traded down $8.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.79. 7,884,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.27 and its 200-day moving average is $243.78. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $286.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

