American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.75-$14.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62. American Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.750-14.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

AXP opened at $276.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.78. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

