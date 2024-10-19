Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMRC. B. Riley raised shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,823.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,221 shares of company stock valued at $140,814. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ameresco by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 23.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

