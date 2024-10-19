Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Raised to $88.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEE. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

Ameren Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ameren by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

