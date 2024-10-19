Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) & Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Critical Comparison

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -79.46% -26.01% -22.28% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

82.1% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Solar Energy Initiatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Ambarella shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ambarella and Solar Energy Initiatives”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $220.41 million 10.83 -$169.42 million ($4.26) -13.68 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Energy Initiatives has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambarella.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ambarella and Solar Energy Initiatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 3 7 0 2.55 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ambarella currently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.73%. Given Ambarella’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Summary

Ambarella beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions are used in automotive cameras, such as automotive video recorders, electronic mirrors, front advanced driver assistance system camera, cabin monitoring system and driver monitoring system camera, and central domain controllers for autonomous vehicle; enterprise and public class, and home security camera; and robotics and industrial application, including identification/authentication cameras, robotic products, and sensing cameras, as well as cameras for the enterprise, home, public spaces, and consumer leisure comprising wearable body cameras, sports action cameras, social media cameras, drones for capturing aerial video or photographs, video conferencing, and virtual reality applications. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

