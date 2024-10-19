Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $265.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.98 and its 200-day moving average is $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mainsail Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.2% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 18,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 43,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

