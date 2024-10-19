Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Altria Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,456,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.