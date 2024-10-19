AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. &PARTNERS increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 124.5% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $225.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

