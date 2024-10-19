AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $174.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $484.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.