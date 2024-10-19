AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,163 Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Nextracker by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 1,602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

NXT stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.47. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

