AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 350 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,320 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after acquiring an additional 140,416 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,262,000 after acquiring an additional 318,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,439 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.36.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

