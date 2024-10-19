AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2,958.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 51,501 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $24.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 745,207 shares in the company, valued at $15,656,799.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,638,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,169,333.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 745,207 shares in the company, valued at $15,656,799.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,945,650. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

