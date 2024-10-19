AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in KB Home by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 134.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,156.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.04.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

