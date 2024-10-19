AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 52.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

LXP stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.