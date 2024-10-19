AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $84.46 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

