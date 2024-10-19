AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CVLT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $165.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.28.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

