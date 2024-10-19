AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $96.48 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

