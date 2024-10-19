AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 106,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

ICF International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $173.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $178.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,857.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,857.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,805. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,785 shares of company stock worth $1,278,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

