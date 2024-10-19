Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Has $28.64 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,456 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 12.7% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $28,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 762,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 764,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 421,494 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 649,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.63. 456,210 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.95.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

