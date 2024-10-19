Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Trading Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37. 186,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 76,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Alpha Cognition from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$54.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.49.

Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.03. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Cognition Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

