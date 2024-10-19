Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.82.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $295.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.60. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.42 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,829,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,829,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.