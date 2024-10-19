Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.36. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 21,587 shares traded.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $86,000.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

