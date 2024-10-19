Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.64 ($0.06). Approximately 604,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 741,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The company has a market cap of £232.78 million, a P/E ratio of -83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

See Also

