Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) & AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Financial Analysis

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AlloVir and Aligos Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir N/A N/A -$190.42 million ($1.66) -0.47 Aligos Therapeutics $7.97 million 71.08 -$87.68 million ($1.28) -5.66

Aligos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. Aligos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -89.62% -73.01% Aligos Therapeutics -1,100.48% -110.59% -63.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AlloVir and Aligos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 2 3 0 0 1.60 Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 934.48%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than AlloVir.

Volatility & Risk

AlloVir has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of AlloVir shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats AlloVir on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company also develops ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-125755, a siRNA drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. In addition, it develops ALG-097558, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus. The company has entered into license and research collaboration agreement with Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH; license agreement with Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; license agreement with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

