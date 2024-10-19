Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Has $948.54 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,561,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 5.2% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $948,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE APH traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $67.46. 10,159,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568,655. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.