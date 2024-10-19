Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Position Raised by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 372,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 172,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,346,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,681,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,421.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Down 1.3 %

ALG opened at $177.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.74 and a 1-year high of $231.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.94 and a 200-day moving average of $185.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALG

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.