Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Airbnb by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,556,513.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,378.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,956 shares of company stock worth $79,260,444. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $136.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.