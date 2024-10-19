Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE APD traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.10. 1,074,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,201. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $332.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.