AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 2,438,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,933,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

