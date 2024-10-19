Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.99 and last traded at $124.43, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGYS. William Blair initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.10.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $1,097,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,441,345.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $1,097,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,441,345.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,902.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,810 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

See Also

