AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Price Target Cut to $8.00

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

ASLE stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. AerSale has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.00 and a beta of 0.23.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. AerSale’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 20,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,320. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in AerSale by 75.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AerSale in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AerSale by 33.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AerSale in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AerSale by 30.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

