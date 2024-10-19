AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.30 and last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 18749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.66.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in AerCap by 12.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,860,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,423,000 after buying an additional 208,407 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $94,062,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in AerCap by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,068,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,561 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AerCap by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 998,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,783,000 after acquiring an additional 274,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

