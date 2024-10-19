aelf Market Capitalization Tops $280.95 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, aelf has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $280.95 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000541 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,687,356 coins. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

