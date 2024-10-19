ADVFN (LON:AFN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.74 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 17.42 ($0.23). ADVFN shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 63,450 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.32.

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

