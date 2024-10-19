Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 557,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 757,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

