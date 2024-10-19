Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210.01 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 207.50 ($2.71). 506,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 160,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.70).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Adriatic Metals Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Adriatic Metals

The company has a market capitalization of £678.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.51, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.27.

In other news, insider Michael Ian Rawlinson acquired 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £24,815.16 ($32,404.23). 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

