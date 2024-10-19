Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,752 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55,496.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,127,000 after purchasing an additional 571,615 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $494.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $535.45 and its 200-day moving average is $515.67. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,608 shares of company stock worth $17,486,391. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.