Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Short Interest Update

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $254.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.78. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acrivon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACRV. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Acrivon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

